DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $140.19 and last traded at $140.71, approximately 2,263,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,504,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.29.

Specifically, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $43,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,045,606. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.17.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,193,000 after buying an additional 227,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

