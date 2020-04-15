Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Trading Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.69, 787,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 709,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $435,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,401 shares in the company, valued at $390,001.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Arougheti purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,924. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 179,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $271.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

