Traders Buy High Volume of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 2,853 call options.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $319.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. The company had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,382,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,488,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,478 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,151,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,430 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,937,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,492,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 631,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.