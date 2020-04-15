Traders Buy High Volume of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 2,853 call options.
NASDAQ BCRX opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $319.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $8.65.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. The company had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.43.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
