Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,500 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,479% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 call options.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,933.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 25,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $916,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,471 shares of company stock worth $6,671,486. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 770.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

