Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $280,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

