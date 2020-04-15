Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.64. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.10 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

PEBO opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $492.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $39.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.