$0.31 EPS Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

In other Semtech news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,685 shares of company stock worth $1,207,809. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Childrens Place
Traders Buy High Volume of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AtriCure
Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share
Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share
$0.31 EPS Expected for Semtech Co. This Quarter
