$0.31 EPS Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

In other Semtech news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,685 shares of company stock worth $1,207,809. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.