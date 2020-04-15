-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 919.06% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aqua Metals from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aqua Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 193,808 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

