Happiness Biotech Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 22nd (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Happiness Biotech Group’s (NASDAQ:HAPP) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 22nd. Happiness Biotech Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 25th. The total size of the offering was $11,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Happiness Biotech Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:HAPP opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65. Happiness Biotech Group has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

