Zacks: Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $390.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.42. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

