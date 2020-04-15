GDS Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,987 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 1,866 call options.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of GDS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of GDS opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. GDS has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -101.62 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,114,000. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in GDS by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,249,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after acquiring an additional 638,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

