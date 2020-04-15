$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.09. El Pollo LoCo posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.04 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOCO shares. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on El Pollo LoCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,456,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 273,718 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,452,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 519,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 96,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

