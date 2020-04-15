TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Lock-Up Period Will End on April 22nd (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TFFP) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 22nd. TFF Pharmaceuticals had issued 4,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 25th. The total size of the offering was $22,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of TFF Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFFP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

TFFP stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $90.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.89.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 6,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $26,508.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,816.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

