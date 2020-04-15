Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Limelight Networks Call Options (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,293 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 551% compared to the average daily volume of 506 call options.

LLNW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,444,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,262,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 612,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $678.47 million, a PE ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.