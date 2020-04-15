Inseego Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,983 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 4,695 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 7,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 6,363.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $908.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Securities raised Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on shares of Inseego in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

