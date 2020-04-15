Progyny Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 22nd (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny’s (NASDAQ:PGNY) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 22nd. Progyny had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 25th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the expiration of Progyny’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

PGNY opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.36.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

