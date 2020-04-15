Iovance Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,439 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,787 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

IOVA stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

