Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited’s (NYSE:AIH) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 22nd

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s (NYSE:AIH) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 22nd. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 25th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE AIH opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

