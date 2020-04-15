$0.53 EPS Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.60. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,511,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,819,000 after buying an additional 125,525 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 857,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,959,000 after buying an additional 102,540 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 822,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,830,000 after buying an additional 86,944 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

