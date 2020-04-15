Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 22nd (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:PHAT) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 22nd. Phathom Pharmaceuticals had issued 9,563,157 shares in its initial public offering on October 25th. The total size of the offering was $181,699,983 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

PHAT opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 68.20 and a quick ratio of 68.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.72). On average, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $14,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

