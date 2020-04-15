Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 22nd (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:PHAT) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 22nd. Phathom Pharmaceuticals had issued 9,563,157 shares in its initial public offering on October 25th. The total size of the offering was $181,699,983 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

PHAT opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 68.20 and a quick ratio of 68.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.72). On average, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $14,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Childrens Place
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Childrens Place
Traders Buy High Volume of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Call Options
Traders Buy High Volume of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AtriCure
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AtriCure
Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share
Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share
Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share
$0.31 EPS Expected for Semtech Co. This Quarter
$0.31 EPS Expected for Semtech Co. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report