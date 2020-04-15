Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Dougherty & Co

Apr 15th, 2020

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ SDPI opened at $0.33 on Monday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

