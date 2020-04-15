Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) Insider Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 50,000 Shares

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £600,000 ($789,265.98).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 500 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($14.55), for a total value of £5,530 ($7,274.40).

LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,285 ($16.90) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,138 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,222.89. Gamma Communications PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 910 ($11.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.50. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

GAMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,374 ($18.07).

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

