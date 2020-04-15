Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Ofer Druker Sells 129,082 Shares

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) insider Ofer Druker sold 129,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £178,133.16 ($234,324.07).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tremor International alerts:

On Monday, April 6th, Ofer Druker sold 75,036 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £100,548.24 ($132,265.51).

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ofer Druker sold 81,336 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £110,616.96 ($145,510.34).

TRMR opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Tremor International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.22 ($2.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $187.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tremor International in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance-based mobile marketing and brand advertising services. It primarily serves companies and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Korea, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.