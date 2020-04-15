Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells £110,616.96 in Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) insider Ofer Druker sold 81,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £110,616.96 ($145,510.34).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Ofer Druker sold 129,082 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £178,133.16 ($234,324.07).

On Monday, April 6th, Ofer Druker sold 75,036 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £100,548.24 ($132,265.51).

Shares of LON:TRMR opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.27 million and a PE ratio of 25.93. Tremor International Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.22 ($2.92). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.13.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance-based mobile marketing and brand advertising services. It primarily serves companies and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Korea, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd.

