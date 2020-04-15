Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Ofer Druker Sells 75,036 Shares of Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) insider Ofer Druker sold 75,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total value of £100,548.24 ($132,265.51).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Ofer Druker sold 129,082 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.82), for a total value of £178,133.16 ($234,324.07).

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ofer Druker sold 81,336 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79), for a total value of £110,616.96 ($145,510.34).

TRMR stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $187.27 million and a PE ratio of 25.93. Tremor International Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.22 ($2.92). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.13.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tremor International in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance-based mobile marketing and brand advertising services. It primarily serves companies and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Korea, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd.

