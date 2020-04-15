James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Insider Stuart Kilpatrick Sells 6,737 Shares

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) insider Stuart Kilpatrick sold 6,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,357 ($17.85), for a total transaction of £91,421.09 ($120,259.26).

LON:FSJ opened at GBX 1,406 ($18.50) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,546.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,864.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. James Fisher & Sons plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,190 ($28.81). The firm has a market cap of $707.70 million and a P/E ratio of 19.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. James Fisher & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of James Fisher & Sons to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) in a report on Tuesday.

James Fisher & Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

