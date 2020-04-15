Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:CIR) Insider Michael R. D. Roller Acquires 200,000 Shares

Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:CIR) insider Michael R. D. Roller purchased 200,000 shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($60,510.39).

Shares of CIR opened at GBX 26.15 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.50 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

