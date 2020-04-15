Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Insider Stephane Gibon Buys 50,000 Shares

Apr 15th, 2020

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Stephane Gibon purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Shares of PHTM stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $175.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. Photo-Me International plc has a 52 week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.80 ($1.42). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 3.71 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Photo-Me International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Photo-Me International Company Profile

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

