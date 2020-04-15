Insider Buying: Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) insider Klaas van der Leest purchased 15,000 shares of Intercede Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £7,350 ($9,668.51).

Shares of LON IGP opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50. Intercede Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 65.74 ($0.86).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Intercede Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Intercede Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies identity and credential management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, which enables enterprises to replace employee passwords with secure and digital identities on smart cards, virtual smart cards, and mobile devices, as well as provides protection against the number one cause of data breaches-weak or compromised user credentials; MyID services for employees, a cloud based credential management system that enables organizations to replace passwords with trusted digital identities; and MyID for WordPress, an authentication service for mobile apps and cloud services that enables administrators and subscribers to login to Websites and blogs without cumbersome and insecure usernames and passwords.

