Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) Insider Stephen Charles Diggle Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) insider Stephen Charles Diggle purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £5,300 ($6,971.85).

Stephen Charles Diggle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Stephen Charles Diggle bought 38,963 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,780.77 ($40,490.36).

OBD stock opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 97.67. Oxford Biodynamics PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 47 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 170 ($2.24). The firm has a market cap of $46.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

