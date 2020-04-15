Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider Penelope Anne Freer Buys 2,112 Shares of Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) insider Penelope Anne Freer bought 2,112 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £5,216.64 ($6,862.19).

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.32) on Wednesday. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 357 ($4.70). The firm has a market cap of $532.07 million and a PE ratio of 29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Separately, Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

