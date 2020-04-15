GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Acquires 28 Shares of Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley purchased 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £430.08 ($565.75).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 10th, Emma Walmsley acquired 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,569 ($20.64) per share, with a total value of £125.52 ($165.11).
  • On Monday, February 17th, Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total transaction of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32).
  • On Tuesday, February 11th, Emma Walmsley purchased 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,726 ($22.70) per share, for a total transaction of £120.82 ($158.93).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,570 ($20.65) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,516.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,685.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. Oddo Securities cut their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,796.94 ($23.64).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

