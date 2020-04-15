Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Kathryn Mikells Purchases 6 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Kathryn Mikells purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,618 ($34.44) per share, for a total transaction of £157.08 ($206.63).

Kathryn Mikells also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 7th, Kathryn Mikells purchased 4 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,148 ($41.41) per share, for a total transaction of £125.92 ($165.64).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,624 ($34.52) on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,596.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,023.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 27.41 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

DGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.81) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,870 ($37.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,935.63 ($38.62).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

