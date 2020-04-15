Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Insider Antonio Horta-Osorio Buys 471 Shares

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £150.72 ($198.26).
LLOY stock opened at GBX 31.79 ($0.42) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. This represents a yield of 4.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
