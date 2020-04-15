Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Insider Antonio Horta-Osorio Buys 471 Shares

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £150.72 ($198.26).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 31.79 ($0.42) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. This represents a yield of 4.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 48 ($0.63) in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 47 ($0.62) to GBX 46 ($0.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 56.60 ($0.74).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.