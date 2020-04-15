Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hubbell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.20.

HUBB opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average is $137.56. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Hubbell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Hubbell by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

