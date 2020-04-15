Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Hold

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HL. B. Riley raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.73.

NYSE:HL opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24, a PEG ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.50. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,923,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,826 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,106,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,262,000 after purchasing an additional 338,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,429,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 613,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,832,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 206,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

