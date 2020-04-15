GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

GRFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,212,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,285,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,069 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,258,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,559,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,360,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

