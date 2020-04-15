Zacks Investment Research Lowers HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) to Hold

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCM. BidaskClub cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

