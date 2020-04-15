GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLYC. Cowen assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GlycoMimetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

GLYC stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 14.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.67.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

