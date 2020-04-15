Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLMAF. ValuEngine raised shares of Halma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Halma stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Halma has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

