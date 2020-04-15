Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $500.61 million, a PE ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

