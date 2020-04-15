Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

GLOB stock opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globant has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $141.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.29.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

