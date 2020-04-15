Zacks Investment Research Lowers Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) to Sell

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPP. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ GPP opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.07 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a net margin of 50.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,354,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

