Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNLN. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.86 million and a P/E ratio of 5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.