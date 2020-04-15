Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $846.18 million, a PE ratio of 114.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,719. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

