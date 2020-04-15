Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to Hold

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $59.91.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $587,965.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 41,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,998,032.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,711.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 15,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

