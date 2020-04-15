TechnipFMC (FTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FTI opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.87. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Cfra lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bernstein Bank cut TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Earnings History for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TechnipFMC Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
TechnipFMC Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Landstar System to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Landstar System to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Universal Forest Products to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Universal Forest Products to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Baker Hughes Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Baker Hughes Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Kimberly Clark Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Kimberly Clark Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report