TechnipFMC (FTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FTI opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.87. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Cfra lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bernstein Bank cut TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

