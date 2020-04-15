Landstar System (LSTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.10-1.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.10-1.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landstar System stock opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.15.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

