Universal Forest Products (UFPI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Universal Forest Products to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Universal Forest Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Earnings History for Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TechnipFMC Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
TechnipFMC Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Landstar System to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Landstar System to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Universal Forest Products to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Universal Forest Products to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Baker Hughes Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Baker Hughes Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Kimberly Clark Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Kimberly Clark Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report