Universal Forest Products (UFPI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Universal Forest Products to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Universal Forest Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

