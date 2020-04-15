Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.53-1.59 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.53-1.59 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. On average, analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WRE opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

